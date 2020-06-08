Podcast Image

Trust that God is allowing this chastisement to bring us back to Him

Mon Jun 8, 2020 - 2:37 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show on 6.8.2020. Today, Mother reminds us to trust in God during these tough times. Especially during this chastisement, we need to trust that He is allowing these sufferings so we can grow closer to Him. She also speaks about the Trinity and the Holy Spirit.

