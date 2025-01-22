Truth about trans surgeries: A surgeon’s conversion
Plastic surgeon and Catholic Deacon Patrick Lappert shares his powerful journey from atheism to faith, offering a unique perspective on the alarming rise of trans “gender-affirming” surgeries. See the manipulation tactics of gender clinics EXPOSED, the irreversible harm caused by these procedures, and the lifelong emotional and medical suffering they create. There must be a critical importance placed on upholding God’s design for human identity while addressing this controversial issue with compassion and truth.
January 22, 2025
