Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

TRUTH BOMB: Candace Owens' Husband Makes BOLD CLAIM About the One True Catholic Church

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Candace Owens’ husband drops a bold claim about the Catholic Church. Despite the darkness in politics and the culture at large, the Holy Spirit is still actively recruiting new disciples for Jesus Christ and His Catholic Church.

George Farmer, the English husband of renowned conservative personality Candace Owens and the CEO of Parler, is one of the latest and most prominent converts to the Catholic Church. Farmer’s Christian faith is the central focus of his life and what he considers the most powerful force in human history. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Farmer what led him to convert to Catholicism, how he and Owens became engaged to be married after just 17 days, and the ways in which he sees Divine Providence moving in the world as well as the Church.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-most-powerful-force-candace-owens-husband-describes-his-christian-faith/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 2, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

TRUTH BOMB: Candace Owens' Husband Makes BOLD CLAIM About the One True Catholic Church

Recent Videos
0:05:10

WATCH: Secret "Intellectual Party" Pulling Strings of "War Party" Street Activists

Recent Videos
0:05:00

Paganism RESTORED through Freemasonry

Recent Videos
0:03:37

Our #1 Priority in 2024 is DEFENDING THE FAMILY | Dr. Taylor Marshall

Recent Videos
0:03:53

Dr. Taylor Marshall Reveals MASSIVE Catholic Voting Demographic 

Recent Videos
0:03:57

Dr. Taylor Marshall | BE NOT AFRAID to Defend Catholic Values in PUBLIC

Recent Videos
0:04:48

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect

Recent Videos
0:02:48

Steve Bannon | Computers Will Invent THEMSELVES and We Cannot STOP Them

Recent Videos
0:04:45

Bishop Athanasius Schneider EXPOSES Powerful Church Leaders Working AGAINST Christ!

Recent Videos
0:03:01

CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide Alliance MUST Resist LGBT Agenda | Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Recent Videos
0:04:58

Steve Bannon | Humanity CANNOT LOSE to Artificial Technology

Recent Videos
0:05:04

Steve Bannon Answers | "Why I Am Catholic"

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...