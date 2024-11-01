Tucker Carlson ATTACKED by Demon | he isn't the only one under spiritual attack

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen reacts to Tucker Carlson sharing his incredible personal story about a time when he believes a demon attacked him. John-Henry reveals his own experiences of a similarly terrifying kind, as well as that of his 9-year-old son.

Though such experiences can be very troubling, John-Henry urges viewers to remember that ‘prayer can conquer the Devil’ and that God only allows such events to bring greater good from them.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-claims-he-was-physically-attacked-by-a-demon-while-in-bed/

