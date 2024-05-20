Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Tucker Carlson: Parts of the Bible have become ILLEGAL

Have conservatives in the House of Representatives gone too far in their bill to ban antisemitism? According to Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk, the New Testament may itself run the risk of being banned in the conservative quest to ban antisemitism. Watch the full effects of this poorly drafted bill against Free Speech on the brand-new LSNTV app now:

May 20, 2024

