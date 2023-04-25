Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News sparks strong conservative support for host

Carlson began his monumentally popular nightly show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after co-hosting “Fox & Friends Weekend” from 2012 through 2016. Reportedly earning $8 million a year from Fox News, with $30 million in net worth, he attracted a massive audience of around 3.5 million nightly viewers.

