Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Nicole LeBlanc will hold her conjoined twin baby girls for moments until they die of physical complications from sharing one heart, one set of lungs, and other vital organs.

As pro-abortion pressure mounts from the mainstream media, Hollywood, the LGBT agenda, and more, Nicole is choosing life — planning to give birth to her twin baby girls — even as she faces the pain of grief and loss. Nicole’s Catholic pro-life testimony is moving and heartbreaking, but also joyful and faithful to the pro-life mission of building a Culture of Life.

Whether her twin baby girls live for one hour or one day, Nicole will treasure and remember her daughters for a lifetime… and be given enough time to perform their emergency baptisms into the Catholic Church. Join John-Henry Westen as Nicole shares her pregnancy journey, and how the certain death of her twin girls has strengthened her Catholic faith and family’s commitment to life.

March 27, 2023

