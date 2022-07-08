Two weeks after Dobbs, Thomas More Society takes lead to 'properly wipe away Roe'
As pro-abortion lawmakers at the federal and state level fight to make abortion more widespread after the overthrow of Roe, the pro-life law firm Thomas More Society has drafted model legislation to make crossing state lines for abortion an illegal act, which has sent abortion advocates into a frenzy. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale in his exclusive interview with Thomas More Society attorney Peter Breen as they discuss the next stage of the pro-life movement and critical legal steps to create protections for the unborn.
LSNTVJuly 8, 2022
