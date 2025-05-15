Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

U.K. BACKS DOWN on Surrogacy... For Now

Lexy Hollingsworth of Stop Surrogacy Now UK discusses the Labour government’s decision not to advance proposed surrogacy law reforms… for now. After six years of tireless activism, this marks a significant victory for the campaign, reflecting growing concern for the rights of women and children. But as Lexy warns, the fight isn’t over. Hollingsworth dives into the ethical risks of surrogacy, the power of grassroots pressure, and why ongoing vigilance is essential to protect human dignity in the UK and beyond.

May 15, 2025

