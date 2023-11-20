Ugandan MP SHOCKED at Pope Francis’ Vatican | Lucy Akello

Lucy Akello, Ugandan MP and devout Catholic, expressed her shock over the Vatican’s crackdown on faithful Catholics in favor of leftist agendas that many have been warning about: the LGBT agenda, climate change, globalism, socialism, transgender ideology, and more. Akello expressed her sorrow for ignoring these warning signs, but now sees the truth of Pope Francis’ attacks on Tradition. Akello urges with faithful Catholics — especially those in elected political positions — to never compromise on their faith in Christ and to always uphold the teachings of the Catholic Church in everything they do. Pope Francis’ Vatican may continue its attacks on faithful Catholics, but Akello urges that, together, the Truth of Christ will prevail.

