Ukraine SPARKS World War 3? | The Church's role in politics

Tensions are rising between world leaders, between President Trump’s direct warning to Ukrainian President Zelensky about the dangers of provoking World War III and the UK’s recent announcement of deploying troops and aircraft into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which could trigger a NATO-wide response, escalating the situation into a full-scale global war. Faith leaders stress the urgent need for diplomacy, warning that reckless political decisions could lead to devastating consequences for millions.

The episode also covers the Catholic Church’s role in political affairs, particularly regarding the U.S. bishops’ reliance on government funding for immigration programs. With federal support being cut, many believe this is an opportunity for the Church to break away from bureaucratic entanglements and return to its original apostolic mission. The panel discusses how the Church’s engagement in political activism has often distracted from its core duty of evangelization and pastoral care, emphasizing the need for Catholics to stay rooted in truth amid global uncertainty.

