Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Ukraine War Corruption | Speculation GROWS after visit by Pope Francis' sister

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

In lieu of Pope Francis’ worsening health, and the speculation surrounding his eventual successor, some suggest the Pope’s sister may play a critical role in end-of-life decisions rather than leaving them in the hands of Vatican officials. This is based on no recent photographs of the Pope, and his sister suddenly arriving in Rome after years of absence. The conversation shifts to the upcoming conclave, with concerns about the election process being manipulated to ensure a successor who continues Francis’ controversial policies. Bishop Strickland and other faithful leaders have stressed that electing a heretic would be catastrophic for the Church.

The episode also covers escalating global tensions, particularly the rapid shift in perception regarding Ukraine’s President Zelensky. Once praised as a hero, he now faces accusations of corruption as the U.S. moves toward peace talks with Russia. Trump’s recent remarks warning Zelensky about “gambling with World War III” have intensified debates over Western involvement in the conflict. Meanwhile, the UK’s shocking announcement of potential troop deployments raises fears of direct military confrontation with Russia.

March 7, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Ukraine War Corruption | Speculation GROWS after visit by Pope Francis' sister

Recent Videos
31:23

Ukraine SPARKS World War 3? | The Church's role in politics

Recent Videos
1:14:43

Pope Francis’ past approval of same-sex blessings: A review

Recent Videos
32:32

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Recent Videos
24:40

UPDATE on Pope Francis' health: Conclave incoming

Recent Videos
30:22

Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Recent Videos
24:38

Does Pope Francis want OPEN BORDERS for the USA?

Recent Videos
28:25

Crisis of faith? Saint Peter's Basilica DESECRATED

Recent Videos
17:16

Prophecy and the End Times | The battle for beauty

Recent Videos
24:15

Department of Education GONE?! School choice RESTORED

Recent Videos
34:07

Pope Francis slams Trump's deportations - What does the Church teach?

Recent Videos
52:21

March for Life 2025 | Trump's pro-life wins!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...