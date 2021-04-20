Podcast Image

Under cover of COVID, the Vatican is going haywire

Tue Apr 20, 2021 - 3:59 pm EST

In the last month or so, Pope Francis has called for a “new world order” and more recently “global governance.” We’ve also seen top cardinals and bishops in the Church demand that the Church bless homosexual sexual unions, and Pope Francis has refused to correct them. It seems that under the cover of COVID, things have gone completely haywire in the Vatican.

