Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Unearthed 1990 PROPHECY: We have a FALSE Pope

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
A newly resurfaced 1990 prophecy reveals Malachi Martin issuing urgent warnings about a coming “false pope” and spiritual deception foretold in the Third Secret of Fatima. He recounts how John Paul II called all bishops to begin weekly Holy Hours to stop Satan’s grip on the clergy and ensure the secret’s contents were never fulfilled. According to confidant Frank Marro, Martin was made a cardinal in pectore during the Cold War and tasked with safeguarding the Church’s mission if the Vatican fell. Marro also claims Martin was tortured behind the Iron Curtain and later became a renowned exorcist and Vatican insider. Together, these accounts paint a picture of a spiritual warrior battling apostasy at the highest levels of the Church.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 9, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
20:18

Unearthed 1990 PROPHECY: We have a FALSE Pope

Recent Videos
27:01

Pope Leo continuing 'irreversible trajectory' of Francis: SSPX statement

Recent Videos
4:37

REVEALED: Pope Leo wanted his pro-LGBT stance broadcasted

Recent Videos
8:23

Pope Leo DOUBLES DOWN on ANTI-MARY Vatican document

Recent Videos
15:12

Christians UNDER THREAT: Israel is TAKING OVER near Bethlehem

Recent Videos
10:41

TRAGEDY: Priests BLOCKED from giving last rites after deadly train crash

Recent Videos
27:10

Chosen actor CALLS OUT Pope Leo and attacks on Latin Mass

Recent Videos
4:11

BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV says to Anglicans 'We are already one'

Recent Videos
19:46

ON THE GROUND at March for Life: MASSIVE CROWDS defend the unborn

Recent Videos
17:03

BREAKING: Pro-lifers ARRESTED in Washington DC

Recent Videos
9:32

WARNING: Global economic CRISIS pushes silver to RECORD HIGH

Recent Videos
16:23

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Evert reveals key moments in his son's miracle healing

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...