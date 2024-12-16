Unhinged Canadian MP claims Jesus was ‘democratic socialist,’ slams Christians over ‘climate change’
Pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden recently called Jesus a “democratic socialist” in the House of Commons while also blasting Christians who aren’t concerned about alleged “climate change.” However, on the same day, two Conservative MPs representing Saskatchewan beautifully witnessed to Jesus as our light and our Savior. Let us say a prayer of thanksgiving for Andrew Scheer and Fraser Tolmie and their courage in proclaiming Jesus on the floor of the Canadian Parliament.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/unhinged-canadian-mp-claims-jesus-was-democratic-socialist-slams-christians-over-climate-change/
December 16, 2024
