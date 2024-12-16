Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Unhinged Canadian MP claims Jesus was ‘democratic socialist,’ slams Christians over ‘climate change’

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

Pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden recently called Jesus a “democratic socialist” in the House of Commons while also blasting Christians who aren’t concerned about alleged “climate change.” However, on the same day, two Conservative MPs representing Saskatchewan beautifully witnessed to Jesus as our light and our Savior. Let us say a prayer of thanksgiving for Andrew Scheer and Fraser Tolmie and their courage in proclaiming Jesus on the floor of the Canadian Parliament.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/unhinged-canadian-mp-claims-jesus-was-democratic-socialist-slams-christians-over-climate-change/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 16, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Unhinged Canadian MP claims Jesus was ‘democratic socialist,’ slams Christians over ‘climate change’

Recent Videos
20:34

BREAKING | Elite Abuse Networks EXPOSED - Survivor’s Shocking Testimony

Recent Videos
14:45

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ new preacher promotes homosexual reading of Scripture and Christ

Recent Videos
9:42

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland explains why he called out Pope Francis and other bishops

Recent Videos
18:23

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’

Recent Videos
3:21

President Trump: Keep your promise and set the pro-life captives free!

Recent Videos
6:18

Candace Owens thanks LifePetitions for 30k signature effort to remove Australia ban

Recent Videos
14:12

Tucker Carlson ATTACKED by Demon | he isn't the only one under spiritual attack

Recent Videos
8:52

EXCLUSIVE: Abp. Viganò uses AI to show how Communion in the hand destroys belief in the Real Presence

Recent Videos
5:44

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’

Recent Videos
8:55

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ encyclical Dilexit Nos: Sacred Heart is ‘incarnate synthesis of the Gospel’

Recent Videos
14:33

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...