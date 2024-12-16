Pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden recently called Jesus a “democratic socialist” in the House of Commons while also blasting Christians who aren’t concerned about alleged “climate change.” However, on the same day, two Conservative MPs representing Saskatchewan beautifully witnessed to Jesus as our light and our Savior. Let us say a prayer of thanksgiving for Andrew Scheer and Fraser Tolmie and their courage in proclaiming Jesus on the floor of the Canadian Parliament.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/unhinged-canadian-mp-claims-jesus-was-democratic-socialist-slams-christians-over-climate-change/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten