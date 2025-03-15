Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Unlocking the power of prayer: Lenten Retreat Episode 3

Discover the transformative power of early Christian spirituality in this week’s Lenten Retreat. David Torkington and Kevin Wells explore how prayer, sacrifice, and selflessness lead to a deeper union with God. Learn how to consecrate your day to Christ, embrace the Holy Spirit, and open your heart through meditation and contemplation. Strengthen your faith and grow in holiness this Lent.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

March 15, 2025

