Unlocking the power of prayer: Lenten Retreat Episode 3

Discover the transformative power of early Christian spirituality in this week’s Lenten Retreat. David Torkington and Kevin Wells explore how prayer, sacrifice, and selflessness lead to a deeper union with God. Learn how to consecrate your day to Christ, embrace the Holy Spirit, and open your heart through meditation and contemplation. Strengthen your faith and grow in holiness this Lent.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten