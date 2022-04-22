Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Unpacking Benedict's resignation: What if Francis isn't the pope after all?

John-Henry asks Dr. Edmund Mazza, a professor of Church history, to unpack the controversy and confusion surrounding the 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and address the potential implications for Francis' papacy if the resignation were invalid.

April 22, 2022

