Unpacking Fr Ripperger End Times Breakdown with Shawn Ryan

Father Chad Ripperger has spoken about the end times. Now John-Henry Westen unpacks the biblical foundation behind his warnings—focusing on the two witnesses of the Book of Revelation: Enoch and Elijah.

The Church has traditionally understood these Old Testament figures to have been taken into heaven without dying, destined to return before the coming of Christ. Westen traces their mission through Genesis, Sirach, Hebrews, 2 Kings, Daniel, and Revelation, revealing a consistent chronology: the reign of the Antichrist, the ministry of the two witnesses, and Christ’s ultimate victory over evil.

The prophetic timeline centers on a period of three and a half years—the duration of the Antichrist’s rule. Westen explains the martyrdom and resurrection of the two witnesses and reflects on how modern technology could fulfill the biblical description of the entire world witnessing these events.

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