Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Unpacking Pope Francis' opinion of an 'EMPTY HELL'

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Pope Francis shared his personal opinion with the world, stating that he likes to imagine an empty hell. While admitting it’s not Catholic dogma, Pope Francis is challenging traditional Catholic teaching with this latest statement — where Christ Himself and Our Lady of Fatima have both revealed that people are in hell. Meanwhile, global elites at Davos 2024 are sounding their own alarms, claiming that our greatest threats are “climate change and disinformation.” The attacks on freedom and truth are just beginning, but pro-lifers are standing tall as leftist powers gear up to deceive the public during the biggest election year of our lifetimes.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 19, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
1:00:11

Unpacking Pope Francis' opinion of an 'EMPTY HELL'

Recent Videos
1:02:15

‘Org*sm-gate’: World reacts to X-rated book by Pope Francis’ right-hand man Cardinal Fernández

Recent Videos
1:01:17

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Recent Videos
1:17:05

Pope Francis' new guidelines on same-sex blessings: Bishop Strickland's stance & global reactions

Recent Videos
58:28

Pope Francis targets Cardinal Burke after deposing Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
47:57

Pope Francis’ removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland reveals crisis in Catholic Church

Recent Videos
1:06:52

Pope Francis launches a theological revolution - no more Christian vision of Christ's face

Recent Videos
22:59

HIGHLIGHT: Donald Trump, WWIII, & fate of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
24:27

HIGHLIGHT: The Synod on Synodality’s LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
1:08:57

War in Israel & the Vatican | World order now in chaos

Recent Videos
1:29:40

Pope Francis faces off against conservative cardinal uprising

Recent Videos
1:06:32

Hollywood star Patricia Heaton advocates Latin Mass for youth's true Catholic experience

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...