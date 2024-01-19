Unpacking Pope Francis' opinion of an 'EMPTY HELL'

Pope Francis shared his personal opinion with the world, stating that he likes to imagine an empty hell. While admitting it’s not Catholic dogma, Pope Francis is challenging traditional Catholic teaching with this latest statement — where Christ Himself and Our Lady of Fatima have both revealed that people are in hell. Meanwhile, global elites at Davos 2024 are sounding their own alarms, claiming that our greatest threats are “climate change and disinformation.” The attacks on freedom and truth are just beginning, but pro-lifers are standing tall as leftist powers gear up to deceive the public during the biggest election year of our lifetimes.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten