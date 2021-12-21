Unpacking Pope Francis' war on Latin Mass Catholics and why it matters for everyone else
Chris Ferrara unpacks Francis' Christmas attack on the Latin Mass, and what it means for the Church.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 21, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Unpacking Pope Francis' war on Latin Mass Catholics and why it matters for everyone else
-
LifeSite's beginnings and fighting the occult: Q&A with John-Henry Westen
-
Ontario Catholic hospital invokes Pope Francis to deny Catholic nurse religious exemption for COVID jab
-
Ember Week special: 'Some demons are only cast out by prayer and fasting'
-
Massive demonstrations as huge fines and jail coming for unvaxxed Austrians