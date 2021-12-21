The John-Henry Westen Show

Unpacking Pope Francis' war on Latin Mass Catholics and why it matters for everyone else

Chris Ferrara unpacks Francis' Christmas attack on the Latin Mass, and what it means for the Church.

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 21, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More