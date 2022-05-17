Unpacking the conflicting messages of Our Lady of La Salette
In today's episode, Mother Miriam examines the difficulties and confusion surrounding the messages of Our Lady of La Salette, a 19th century Marian apparition subject to a surprising variety of opinions here in the 21st century.
Mother Miriam LiveMay 17, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Unpacking the conflicting messages of Our Lady of La Salette
-
-
We believe everything the Catholic Church infallibly teaches because our Lord established it
-
Catholics who support abortion are not on the path to heaven and must repent
-
The warnings issued by Our Lady of La Salette are beginning to come true