UNPACKING: Trump Says He will Refuse to Sign Federal Abortion Ban if Elected President

Former President and presumptive Republican White House nominee Donald Trump told journalists on Wednesday that he will not sign a federal abortion ban if it reaches his desk. Trump announced that “whatever” individual states “decide must be the law of the land” on abortion instead of pursuing further pro-life protections at the federal level.

