UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

Why are so many young people today drawn to “forbidden” questions about hell, identity, feminism, and the “Jewish question?” Mark Lambert and Katherine Bennett dive deep into the topics the Church and society often avoid and explore why silence is driving a generation toward extreme voices online.

They examine how shows like Friends evangelized a generation into a consequence-free worldview — normalizing contraception, sexual immorality, and same-sex relationships while hiding the real human cost.
Now, young people are waking up to the emptiness left behind and are searching for answers secular culture can’t provide.

January 22, 2026

