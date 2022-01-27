Unsung pro-life heroes won't stop after Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision
The pro-life movement is stronger than ever if the huge turnout at last week's March For Life is any indication. The work of saving unborn children will go on, as Democrat-led states will continue to pass some of the most pro-abortion laws that Americans have ever seen.
LSNTVJanuary 27, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Unsung pro-life heroes won't stop after Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision
-
'Psychologically devastating': Health policy expert warns parents about impact of COVID hysteria
-
Hope for America: The pro-life movement full steam ahead at the 2022 March for Life
-
'A matter of life and death': Pro-lifers protest abortion at DC Planned Parenthood
-
The art of coffee making helps us slow down and appreciate God