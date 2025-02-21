Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

UPDATE on Pope Francis' health: Conclave incoming

As Pope Francis’ health declines, with reports confirming double pneumonia and the Vatican’s Swiss Guard conducting funeral rehearsals, discussions intensify over what a potential conclave would look like, especially given the controversies surrounding Francis’ papacy. Faith leaders emphasize the need for prayers for the Pope’s soul and salvation, highlighting concerns about doctrinal ambiguities during his tenure. The show also outlines the traditional conclave process, noting how many cardinals appointed by Francis come from regions disconnected from Vatican politics, potentially complicating the election.

Additionally, the conversation explores mounting demands for transparency before any conclave takes place. Key issues include releasing the Vatican’s “red dossier” on predator priests and financial corruption, disclosing the secret terms of the China-Vatican deal, and investigating appointments of controversial church leaders. The episode highlights accusations from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who criticizes U.S. bishops for suing the Trump administration over foreign aid cuts, claiming their actions reveal a preference for money and power over Church doctrine. Bishop Joseph Strickland adds that the current Magisterium appears more influenced by globalist agendas than traditional Catholic teaching, making the next papal election critical for the future direction of the Church.

February 21, 2025

