Urgent: 46 children need Food, medicine, clothing now

Tonio de Mello adopted and saved 46 disabled children through his organization, Comunidade Jesus Menino. Now, you can make a difference in their lives by ensuring each child is properly fed, clothed, and protected — but De Mello needs your help before the end of 2023. All 46 of De Mello’s adopted children suffer from various disabilities, with many saying that De Mello’s ministry is one of the most pro-life and pro-family organizations in the world. Be a part of this incredible pro-life and pro-family ministry from wherever you are in the world.

Help these children who cannot help themselves and consider making a donation today: LifeFunder.com/helptonio

November 21, 2023

