URGENT: Christians fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan still need help

HELP FELLOW CHRISTIANS IN CRISIS: https://www.lifefunder.com/afghanwinter Jason Jones' Vulnerable People Project have now arranged to provide Afghan families with safe-houses, food, coal and wood if the charity can raise urgently needed funds. $250 will cover a family of 5 with food and heating for the winter.

LSNTVDecember 6, 2021

