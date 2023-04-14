Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

URGENT: Dying pregnant mother choosing life, LifeSite family rushing to aid

To help Michelle, visit www.lifefunder.com/helpmichelle

Michelle de Oliveria (37) is facing a heartbreaking reality: her Stage IV cancer means she will likely have to say a final goodbye to her son Joachim (6) and newborn baby after she gives birth in May. She is now 8 months pregnant and has shown the most remarkable bravery in saying “no” to abortion and choosing life for her unborn baby, despite that reducing her chances of surviving metastatic breast cancer. Her own mother died of cancer and now Michelle is making the ultimate sacrifice, risking everything so that her baby can have life. Living in tremendously difficult circumstances already in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, she had to raise Joachim without any support from his father, while the father of her unborn baby urged Michelle to abort. Michelle however was strong enough to know that our duty as parents is to protect our children at all costs. As she continues palliative care while awaiting the baby, Michelle needs help to pay the mounting expenses of healthcare, baby formula, and clothes, and to secure her children’s future should she die. To help Michelle, visit www.lifefunder.com/helpmichelle

April 14, 2023

