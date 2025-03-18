Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

URGENT: LifeSiteNews Needs YOUR Help! Keep Us Fighting

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

John-Henry Westen urges Catholics and pro-lifers to stand up for life and freedom by supporting LifeSiteNews’ Spring Campaign. He warns that the fight is far from over, as the same forces that pushed abortion, censorship, and Christian persecution are preparing to strike back harder than ever. John-Henry highlights how every totalitarian regime has attacked both life and freedom, and today’s elites are no different. From pro-life activists being treated like criminals to parents losing their rights, the threats remain real. But the only way to keep our freedom is to fight for it. With no corporate backing, no billionaire donors, and no mainstream media support, LifeSiteNews relies on its readers and viewers to keep truth alive and freedom strong. This is the moment to secure the future—before it’s too late.

HELP FUND OUR REPORTING: https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SP25_JHWshow_0318

March 18, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

URGENT: LifeSiteNews Needs YOUR Help! Keep Us Fighting

Recent Videos
30:02

Abby Johnson calls out cowards | Stop compromising!

Recent Videos
48:18

The Church needs a counter-revolution | Bringing America Back to Life

Recent Videos
56:03

How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

Recent Videos
36:23

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
35:54

Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church

Recent Videos
10:38

GAY anime Vatican Jubilee mascot? IVF jewelry madness

Recent Videos
46:13

Pope Benedict FORCED to resign? Vatican deep-state ties

Recent Videos
25:14

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
22:05

Red Rose Rescuers ARRESTED? | TRIAL UPCOMING

Recent Videos
58:18

Exposing the crisis in the Church | David Torkington

Recent Videos
35:19

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...