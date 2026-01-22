Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

URGENT MESSAGE to TRUMP from Pro-lifers | Randall Terry

Protest organizer Randall Terry explained that when Bill Clinton signed the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act into law, it broke the back of the mighty anti-abortion movement that had swept the nation thanks in large part to Operation Rescue, which Terry founded. As founder of Operation Rescue in the mid-1980s, Terry and others were able to drive abortion from being a non-issue in the public’s mind to becoming the number one issue facing voters.

But the FACE Act proved devastating to the movement. Three decades later, the pro-life movement is both “anemic” and “tame” according to Terry, “It’s a toothless tiger, it’s letterhead, it’s a fundraising machine.”

January 22, 2026

