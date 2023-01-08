US bishop: Abortion denies a human being the opportunity to say 'yes' to God's grace
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland vigorously stands up for unborn children, inspiring and encouraging us to never give up in the fight to end abortion and establish a culture of life. Note: This episode was recorded on December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents who were martyred for Christ by King Herod.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 8, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
