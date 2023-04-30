Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
US bishop: Abortion should be treated as a 'human' issue, not just a Catholic issue
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland argues that abortion should be framed as a “human” issue and not just a “Catholic” issue, and discusses abortion law in the context of an encyclical by Pope Pius XI dealing with Christian marriage.
April 30, 2023
