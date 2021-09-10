US bishop announces he won't receive COVID jab: I will not take a vaccine 'that I believe is wrong'
In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland says that he will not receive the experimental “vaccine.” Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/739679/
The Bishop Strickland ShowSeptember 10, 2021
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
