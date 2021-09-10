LIVE:
Priest who called Democrats the party of death speaks at Chicago rally
US bishop announces he won't receive COVID jab: I will not take a vaccine 'that I believe is wrong'

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland says that he will not receive the experimental “vaccine.” Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/739679/

The Bishop Strickland ShowSeptember 10, 2021

