US bishop: Biden, Pelosi serve 'godless agendas' of same-sex 'marriage,' abortion
Note: This week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show was recorded several days before Christmas. On this episode, Bishop Joseph Strickland condemns the many "godless agendas" bombarding our nation and Church, and calls out two notable self-professed Catholics, President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, for serving those agendas.
The Bishop Strickland ShowDecember 25, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
