US bishop condemns the culture which so easily disposes of sacred human life

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency pointed out that for too long people have disregarded and abandoned the fundamental notion of the sanctity of life in the womb.

The Bishop Strickland ShowAugust 24, 2021

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

