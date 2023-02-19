US bishop praises Mark Houck for working to 'change hearts' after pro-life victory over DOJ
This week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show is a special one. Catholic father and pro-life activist Mark Houck joined Bishop Joseph Strickland to discuss his major victory over Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) and whether or not he'll press charges against the federal government for its gross overreach.
The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 19, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
