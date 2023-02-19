The Bishop Strickland Show

US bishop praises Mark Houck for working to 'change hearts' after pro-life victory over DOJ

This week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show is a special one. Catholic father and pro-life activist Mark Houck joined Bishop Joseph Strickland to discuss his major victory over Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) and whether or not he'll press charges against the federal government for its gross overreach.

The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 19, 2023

