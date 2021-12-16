The Bishop Strickland Show

US bishop slams German gov't, Church leaders for jab mandates: 'They're wrong'

Bishop Strickland has once again called out the COVID injections and mandates being pushed across the world, this time in Germany, where Catholic bishops are banning the "unvaccinated" from attending Mass.

The Bishop Strickland ShowDecember 16, 2021

