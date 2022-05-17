US bishop: The 'greatest injustice' in the world is a 'lack of value of the unborn child'
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges us to continue condemning the injustice of abortion and calling out so-called "Catholic" politicians who support it.
The Bishop Strickland ShowMay 17, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Recent VideosSee More
-
US bishop: The 'greatest injustice' in the world is a 'lack of value of the unborn child'
-
Every baptized Christian ought to imitate our Lord's 'wonderful humility': Bp. Strickland
-
Many 'amazing things' happen in the womb after conception: pro-life US bishop
-
The Church's mission in every generation is to be saved from sin and corruption: Bp. Strickland
-
German bishops are 'eroding' the deposit of faith and must be fraternally corrected: Bp. Strickland