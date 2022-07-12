US bishop: Vulgar language of pro-abortion politicians shows us their message is 'from the gutter'
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out elected officials who compromise our country's moral integrity by supporting abortion, especially those who resort to crass language or vulgar displays.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJuly 12, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
