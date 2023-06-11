Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
US bishop: Woke ideology has 'overplayed its hand' and ultimately won't last
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the baseball players denouncing the blasphemous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and reminds Catholics of their duty to oppose woke ideology.
June 11, 2023
