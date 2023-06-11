message
message
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

US bishop: Woke ideology has 'overplayed its hand' and ultimately won't last

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the baseball players denouncing the blasphemous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and reminds Catholics of their duty to oppose woke ideology.

June 11, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

US bishop: Woke ideology has 'overplayed its hand' and ultimately won't last

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: Catholics must fearlessly defend the truth and oppose woke culture

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: Catholics should charitably correct error, even if it comes from Pope Francis

Recent Videos
25:20

US bishop: Woke agenda is separating souls from God, leading them into 'darkness'

Recent Videos
25:35

Bp. Strickland: Christians must be ready to make brave sacrifices for the Gospel

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: There's nothing 'pastoral' about making Church teaching 'easier for people'

Recent Videos
25:37

US bishop: Abortion should be treated as a 'human' issue, not just a Catholic issue

Recent Videos
25:39

Bp. Strickland: The 'joyful' message of Easter calls us to live a more 'fulfilling' life in Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: German bishops misunderstand what 'development of doctrine' means

Recent Videos
23:41

Bp. Strickland invites priest to discuss the importance of angels in the lives of Catholics

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: German bishops are 'abandoning the faith' by approving same-sex 'blessings'

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: Prayer and fasting help us become 'more sensitized to blessings and goodness'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...