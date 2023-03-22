Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
US gov't attitudes on communism in World War II brought cultural and moral destruction to the West
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Diana West, former columnist and author of the 2013 book American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character, where she exposes the “massive incursion” of leftists and communist agents working on behalf of the Soviet Union into the Franklin Roosevelt administration, and explains how this censored part of history continues to shape our world today.
March 22, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Christian scholar: Transhumanism a key part of the globalist agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum
Comments