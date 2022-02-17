Use these two weeks before Ash Wednesday to prepare your heart for Lent
In today's episode, Mother Miriam heralds the beginning of Shrovetide, a period of preparation before Lent, that began this past Sunday, a day called "Septuagesima."
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 17, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Use these two weeks before Ash Wednesday to prepare your heart for Lent
-
This is why the Catholic Bible has more books than the Protestant Bible
-
God is the author of Scripture through His inspiration of human writers
-
-
We cannot keep the faith to ourselves, especially in this day and age