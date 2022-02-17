2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
Mother Miriam Live

Use these two weeks before Ash Wednesday to prepare your heart for Lent

In today's episode, Mother Miriam heralds the beginning of Shrovetide, a period of preparation before Lent, that began this past Sunday, a day called "Septuagesima."

Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 17, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More