Vans for Life Honor Bishop Strickland for Defending Life!

At a special Vans for Life award ceremony, Bishop Joseph Strickland is recognized for his fearless leadership in the pro-life movement and unwavering defense of Catholic truth. In his powerful speech, he calls on Catholics to stand against the culture of death, remain faithful to Christ, and never compromise in the fight for life. Hosted by Vans for Life, an organization dedicated to saving babies through mobile ultrasound units, this event highlights the urgent need for bold pro-life advocacy. Will more bishops follow his courageous example?

MORE: https://vansforlife.org/

February 16, 2025

