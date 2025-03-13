Vatican Betrayal? How Doctrinal Chaos is Destroying the Church

John-Henry Westen sounds the alarm on the Church’s doctrinal collapse, comparing it to a nation without borders defenseless and vulnerable. Speaking at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference, he exposes 13 years of confusion on salvation and religious pluralism, warning that Pope Francis’ statements contradict the heroic witness of Christian martyrs. Are Church leaders abandoning the faith? Catholics must wake up, fight for truth, and defend the teachings that countless saints died for.

MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-church-needs-a-counter-revolution-bringing-america-back-to-life/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten