Vatican Betrayal? How Doctrinal Chaos is Destroying the Church

John-Henry Westen sounds the alarm on the Church’s doctrinal collapse, comparing it to a nation without borders defenseless and vulnerable. Speaking at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference, he exposes 13 years of confusion on salvation and religious pluralism, warning that Pope Francis’ statements contradict the heroic witness of Christian martyrs. Are Church leaders abandoning the faith? Catholics must wake up, fight for truth, and defend the teachings that countless saints died for.

MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-church-needs-a-counter-revolution-bringing-america-back-to-life/

March 13, 2025

