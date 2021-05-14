Podcast Image

Vatican blocks Biden communion ban in US, pushes vaccine, silent on German schism

Fri May 14, 2021 - 4:48 pm EST

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry discusses recent Catholic news including the Vatican's "health" conference last week, the German schism, and bishops calling for pro-abortion politicians to be denied Communion. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/vatican-blocks-us-biden-communion-ban-pushes-vaccine-silent-on-german-schism

