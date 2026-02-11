Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican CAUGHT bashing the Virgin Mary yet again?

The Vatican’s newly promulgated statutes for the Pontifical International Marian Academy warn against Marian “maximalism,” language critics argue is a thinly veiled continuation of efforts to downplay traditional teaching on the Blessed Virgin. See why Rome discouraging strong expressions of Marian piety signals a deeper doctrinal drift, and what it means for the faithful who have long looked to Our Lady as Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of all graces.

Also, the Vatican’s conspicuous silence as Catholic publisher Jimmy Lai receives a harsh prison sentence in Hong Kong raises renewed questions about the Vatican-China deal and the Church’s posture before communist power. In the United States, the removal of Carrie Prejean Boller from the White House Religious Liberty Commission for questioning whether anti-Zionism should be equated with antisemitism is met with alarm.

February 11, 2026

