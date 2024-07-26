Vatican compares Biden to Benedict XVI and here's why Elon Musk went anti-woke

The deputy director of the Vatican’s in-house news organization praised U.S. President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election as a “noble choice,” comparing it with the 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently revealed to Jordan Peterson that he was “tricked” into agreeing to give his son puberty blockers, which is why he has been so outspoken in his efforts to “destroy” the “woke mind virus.” For a discussion on all that and more, including the latest on a young disabled woman who is being called “America’s next Terri Schiavo,” tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

