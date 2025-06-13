Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican Honors Bishop Loyal to CCP?! | Power Plays Incoming

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

As the Vatican recognizes a Chinese bishop approved by the CCP, the panel raises serious questions, but also looks to Pope Leo XIV as a potential agent of reform. His recent Pentecost address sparks debate on immigration and sovereignty, yet may signal a willingness to engage difficult topics with mercy and truth. Amid ongoing attacks on the Latin Mass and doctrinal confusion, the faithful are reminded that prayer, fidelity, and discernment are more vital than ever. The message is clear: remain watchful, but never lose hope. The Holy Spirit is still at work.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 13, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Vatican Honors Bishop Loyal to CCP?! | Power Plays Incoming

Recent Videos
24:28

Signs of a Catholic revival?! The youth are WAKING UP | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
21:45

Is Pope Leo XIV REVERSING the war on tradition?

Recent Videos
24:59

Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

Recent Videos
40:06

Leaked document EXPOSED: Dissecting Charlotte’s war on reverence!

Recent Videos
32:02

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

Recent Videos
27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Recent Videos
30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Recent Videos
37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Recent Videos
22:45

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Recent Videos
29:37

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...