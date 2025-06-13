Vatican Honors Bishop Loyal to CCP?! | Power Plays Incoming

As the Vatican recognizes a Chinese bishop approved by the CCP, the panel raises serious questions, but also looks to Pope Leo XIV as a potential agent of reform. His recent Pentecost address sparks debate on immigration and sovereignty, yet may signal a willingness to engage difficult topics with mercy and truth. Amid ongoing attacks on the Latin Mass and doctrinal confusion, the faithful are reminded that prayer, fidelity, and discernment are more vital than ever. The message is clear: remain watchful, but never lose hope. The Holy Spirit is still at work.

