Vatican III: Francis' Synod on Synodality is going to be 'a mishmash of confusion and heresy'

John Henry talked with Catholic journalist and managing editor of Catholic Family News, Matt Gaspers, to break down Pope Francis' Synod on Synodality. They discussed how this synod is set to change the Church in a really radical way.

December 7, 2021

