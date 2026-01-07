Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican Insider REVEALS CRISIS in the Church: Synodality EXPOSED

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

From inside the Vatican’s inner circle, a theologian and former classmate of Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Mario Grech exposes the ideological crisis behind the Synod on Synodality. He argues that the entire synodal project is “devoid of Christology” and lacks any foundation in Scripture, Apostolic Tradition, or the Church Fathers.

Shockingly, he reveals that the synodal process is based not on Catholic teaching, but on the philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the father of sentimentalism and author of The Social Contract, and mirrors its blueprint almost “page for page.” He explains how this Enlightenment philosophy gutted Christianity in Europe and paved the way for the bloody French Revolution, warning that the same secular, anti-Christian logic is now being imported into the heart of the Church.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leos-former-classmate-warns-this-is-not-the-catholic-church/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 7, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Vatican Insider REVEALS CRISIS in the Church: Synodality EXPOSED

Recent Videos
3:09

Exorcists WARNING: Satanic idol Pachamama is tip of the iceberg

Recent Videos
2:39

EXPOSING Cardinal Burke's SILENCE on Pope Leo | Vatican SCANDAL Revealed

Recent Videos
5:11

APOSTASY in the VATICAN: The Third Fatima Secret TODAY

Recent Videos
4:52

Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

Recent Videos
3:25

Vatican REJECTS Mary: CRISIS in the Church EXPOSED

Recent Videos
7:42

Bishop Eleganti's Answer Nearly Brought Me to Tears

Recent Videos
4:07

Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Recent Videos
4:42

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Recent Videos
7:21

MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe converts millions

Recent Videos
4:48

Discerning the supernatural: How to respond to Marian apparitions

Recent Videos
5:46

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...