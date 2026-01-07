Vatican Insider REVEALS CRISIS in the Church: Synodality EXPOSED

From inside the Vatican’s inner circle, a theologian and former classmate of Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Mario Grech exposes the ideological crisis behind the Synod on Synodality. He argues that the entire synodal project is “devoid of Christology” and lacks any foundation in Scripture, Apostolic Tradition, or the Church Fathers.

Shockingly, he reveals that the synodal process is based not on Catholic teaching, but on the philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the father of sentimentalism and author of The Social Contract, and mirrors its blueprint almost “page for page.” He explains how this Enlightenment philosophy gutted Christianity in Europe and paved the way for the bloody French Revolution, warning that the same secular, anti-Christian logic is now being imported into the heart of the Church.

